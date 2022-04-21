AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which includes the TNT title on the line, a Philly street fight, and FTR clashing with each other. Check it out below.
-Scorpion Sky vs. Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT championship
-Undisputed Elite vs. Dante Martin/Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson/Varsity Blonds
-Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament
-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer
-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight
