AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which includes the TNT title on the line, a Philly street fight, and FTR clashing with each other. Check it out below.

-Scorpion Sky vs. Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT championship

-Undisputed Elite vs. Dante Martin/Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson/Varsity Blonds

-Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight

