Carlito is reportedly missing tonight’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW.

There’s no word yet on why Carlito is not appearing, but Fightful Select reports that he is not expected to attend the show, after previously being advertised. We noted earlier that Candice Michelle is also not expected to appear tonight, despite being scheduled before.

Carlito was the most-anticipated return scheduled for tonight’s special episode.

Join us for live RAW coverage at this link.

