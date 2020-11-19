The Inner Circle’s trip to Las Vegas continues to get crazier on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The faction led by Chris Jericho and MJF parodied the famous Sin City based comedy film The Hangover, and featured a surprise cameo appearance from the legendary Swoggle (fka Hornswoggle in WWE), who is portraying the unknown baby that the group finds following their wild night out.

Okay @IAmJericho and the Inner Circle definitely know how to do Vegas 👏 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/4kpHwzc44D — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 19, 2020

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.