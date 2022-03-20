Fightful Select has released a new report revealing that another talent has departed IMPACT Wrestling.

Hernandez is officially done with the company. The former LAX member has not been seen on IMPACT programming since he was written off with an injury angle. Reports are that Hernandez and IMPACT both ended things on good terms, and a door was left open in case they decide to collaborate again in the future.

Additionally…Hernandez was not on an official contract with IMPACT and instead was working on a handshake deal. He has appeared for the promotion on and off for decades, with his latest stint beginning back in 2020 when he joined forces with Johnny Swinger. His profile is no longer on the IMPACT website. His last match was on January 6th 2022.

