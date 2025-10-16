WWE EVOLVE talent Bryce Donovan has officially parted ways with WWE ID and the EVOLVE brand. The news was confirmed earlier today when Donovan issued a statement on social media announcing his departure and reflecting on his time under the WWE developmental umbrella.

In his post, Donovan expressed gratitude for the opportunity and gave special recognition to WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, who he credited as a key mentor throughout his time as a WWE ID prospect. He wrote,

“Finale. I will no longer be with WWE ID or Evolve. Thanks for the good time everyone. Learned a lot especially from @TheRealXPac who’s the best coach anyone could ask for. I’ll let you know what’s happening next when I decide — or maybe I won’t, idk yet ✌️.”

Donovan’s most recent in-ring appearance came on Episode 33 of WWE EVOLVE, subtitled Succession, where he challenged WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake in a title match but came up short. The event was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to that, Donovan competed in the WWE ID Championship Tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Cappuccino Jones at the WWN/HOC ID Showcase this past July.

A native of Long Beach, New York, Donovan was first announced as part of the WWE ID class in November 2024, having been recruited from his work with Wrestling Open, where he gained attention for his blend of charisma and power-based offense. Donovan has been active in professional wrestling since 2016, building his reputation across the independent scene before joining WWE’s developmental initiative.

While there’s no word yet on what’s next for Donovan following his exit, his statement suggests that he’s taking time to assess his next move.