This week, Chris Bey has been involved in additional media appearances.

Due to a blizzard, “Switchblade” Jay White was among the talent unable to make it to Omaha for AEW Dynamite.

Fightful Select is reporting that the recent Heathrow Airport shutdown in London caused significant disruptions for several indie promotions and wrestlers.

DDT Pro Wrestling sent out the following statement today to announce that Masahiro Takanashi underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair neck and spinal cord injuries:

An update of Masahiro Takanashi’s status

Masahiro Takanashi, who injured his neck at the March 20 Korakuen tournament, has been diagnosed with cervical vertebrae C5 and C6 fracture and cervical spinal cord injury as a result of examination. The surgery was successful yesterday, and the post-operative course is progressing well.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, and we are very sorry that we are unable to communicate with those who are concerned about him.

We will make further announcements as soon as the situation becomes clear. We apologize for any concern this may cause to his fans, and ask for your continued warm support for Takanashi.