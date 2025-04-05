Friday night’s episode of SmackDown delivered an intense and unexpected moment when Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair engaged in a promo segment that quickly caught the attention of fans and WWE talent alike.

The April 4 segment became a major talking point not only because of its sharp dialogue but also due to the personal jabs that flew during the exchange. Tiffany Stratton made a pointed remark referencing Charlotte Flair’s personal life—specifically noting that she was “0-3” in marriages—prompting a visibly surprised Charlotte to react as Stratton quickly exited the ring.

Charlotte had recently addressed her divorce from Andrade during an appearance on Sherri, which made the comment all the more striking. The personal nature of the exchange reportedly caused a stir within WWE, though it’s worth emphasizing that speculation about real-life relationships isn’t something WWE is looking to spotlight or promote.

What followed backstage was a wave of chatter from the women’s roster, many of whom were caught off guard by the direction of the promo. Sources within the company confirmed that digital versions of the segment were edited to remove the controversial comments—a decision that came down as a specific directive.

While no one involved in the segment has explicitly stated that Stratton or Flair went off-script, the segment was officially credited to writer Devyn Prieto. Even so, multiple individuals familiar with the situation—including both staff and talent—believe the segment didn’t unfold as originally planned.

Backstage, there was no reported altercation, but insiders say Charlotte didn’t appear thrilled after the promo aired. Several performers mentioned that Flair is known for calling audibles during matches and promos, and some felt that Stratton had to push back during the segment to hold her ground.

One veteran WWE talent remarked that going head-to-head with Charlotte in such a way can be a daunting challenge, but it’s something performers must be prepared for. Another top-tier women’s competitor noted that Stratton likely did what she had to in that moment, even though stepping into the spotlight against Charlotte can be intimidating for anyone.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the segment’s direction, a number of talent backstage felt that WWE should consider leaning into the storyline given the genuine buzz it generated. Many noted that the crowd’s vocal reactions—audible gasps and surprised responses—suggested a shift in momentum that wasn’t originally intended.

Whether this moment becomes a turning point for Stratton or marks a new chapter in her rivalry with Flair remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that this promo left a lasting impression both in the arena and behind the curtain.

