MLW held its War Chamber event in Philadelphia on Saturday night and there was another notable title change at the show.
5150 defeated Los Parks in a Philadelphia Street Fight to win the MLW Tag Team Championships.
Slice Boogie and Danny “Limelight” Rivera are now in their first reign as champions. This loss marked the end of Los Parks’ nearly 300-day reign.
5150, Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie are the NEW MLW World Tag Team Champions!!@RadioactivePapi @SliceBoogie 🇵🇷✊🏽 #MLW pic.twitter.com/yigjgH1reK
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) November 7, 2021
We will have full spoilers from the taping shortly.