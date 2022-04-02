Wheeler Yuta is your new Ring of Honor Pure champion.

The Best Friends member and potential Blackpool Combat Club recruit defeated Josh Woods at this evening’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Texas. This is the third title change this evening following FTR’s victory over the Briscoes for the ROH tag titles, and Minoru Suzuki besting Rhett Titus for the ROH TV title. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Supercard of Honor can be found here.