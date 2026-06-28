Add another one to the list.

As noted, TNA introduced a new title in addition to titles changing hands at the TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view on Sunday afternoon at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

In addition to Demon Bunny capturing the TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Championships, the singles TNA Knockouts World Championship also changed hands.

Lei Ying Lee went into the June 28 pay-per-view in Beantown as the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, however her opponent, Xia Brookside, walked out with the gold.

Xia Brookside is your new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.