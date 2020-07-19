 Another Title Changes Hands At IMPACT Slammiversary

Another Title Changes Hands At IMPACT Slammiversary

2 comments

Deonna Purrazzo is your new IMPACT Knockouts champion.

The former NXT star defeated Jordynne Grace on tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view to begin her first reign as champion. Purrazzo previously worked for IMPACT (TNA) from 2014-2017.

Purrazzo will next face Kylie Rae, who became the new number one contender earlier this evening.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy