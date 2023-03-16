NJPW stars will fight for gold at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Sacrifice event.

Impact has announced that Sacrifice will see Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club defend their titles against NJPW’s Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls of TMDK.

TMDK vs. The Bullet Club comes one week before the same two teams compete in a Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view on March 30. The other two teams are Aussie Open’s Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns.

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

