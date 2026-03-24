It’s official.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on-the-line on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And it will be one of the most star-studded matches of the two-night premium live event.

During the March 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Becky Lynch came to the ring near the end of the first hour of the show to address her attack of AJ Lee.

As “The Man” verbally ran down Lee while discussing the attack she gave her following her successful title defense against Bayley on Raw, the familiar sounds of AJ Lee’s theme hit the house speakers.

And out she came.

AJ Lee didn’t skip her way out, but instead came out looking serious. After a brief back-and-forth with Lynch, Lee agreed to put her title up for grabs in a one-on-one showdown against Lynch at WrestleMania 42.

Lynch claimed Lee fell right into her trap, and vowed to send her packing from WWE like the last time she competed at WrestleMania.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.