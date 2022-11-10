AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite from Boston that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship and undefeated streak against Nyla Rose at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. This comes after weeks of cat and mouse games from Rose, who stole the physical championship belt from Cargill and has been holding it hostage ever since.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals