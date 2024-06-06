Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, Colorado and was broadcast on TBS. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Rey Fenix won a Fatal-Four Way matchup and will now challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship on next week’s program.

-Mark Briscoe defeated Brian Cage in a TNT qualifying match. He will now join Konosuke Takeshita as the first two entrants in the TNT title ladder match that will take place at Forbidden Door later this month.

Mark Briscoe gets the win as Don Callis and Takeshita scout ahead of #AEWForbiddenDoor#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/Avg71ab0gf — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 6, 2024

-Earlier it was announced that TBS Champion Mercedes Moné would be facing NJPW STRONG Women’s Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title matchup at Forbidden Door. Well, it was later revealed that Toni Storm would be defending her AEW women’s championship against STARDOM superstar Mina Shirakawa.

Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena New York

Forbidden Door ppv AEW Women's World Title Match

Timeless Toni Storm vs @MinaShirakawa As announced tonight on #AEWDynamite, World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa in New York on June 30 at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door! pic.twitter.com/ThFOeLxqCB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 6, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JUNE 7TH RAMPAGE:

-Serena Deeb vs. Mina Shirakawa

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JUNE 8TH COLLISION:

-No matches confirmed as of yet.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JUNE 12TH DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-TV Time with Chris Jericho and Private Party

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Title For Title Match:

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer