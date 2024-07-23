Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He will be taking on Sami Zayn for the I.C. title at SummerSlam.

-Nikki Cross was featured in the Wyatt Sicks video that aired on Raw.

-Chad Gable and The Creeds put a beating on Otis, but he was saved by Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy).

-Dominik Mysterio chose Rhea Ripley over Liv Morgan on Raw. Morgan looked devastated, but is Dom just playing both sides?

DADDY NO MORE.

Dom-Dom just called it OFF and is back with MAMI. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5tEVRP8gZp — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2024

-HERE IS WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY’S WWE SMACKDOWN:

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

-Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to appear

WWE Tag Team Championship Top Contender Gauntlet match: Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto) vs. Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

-Michin & Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

-Cody Rhodes to respond to the Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa)

-EARLY LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S RAW:

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor

-Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

-Seth Rollins to present referee’s instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

-Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler