– In addition to a special “Hollywood Ending” rules title match and a trios bout involving “Big BOOM!” A.J. being announced during the March 1 episode of AEW Collision for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view on March 9, an AEW World Tag-Team Championship bout was also announced. The Outrunners approached The Hurt Syndicate during the 3/1 Collision and asked about their promise to give them the next title shot if they beat The Murder Machines, which they ended up doing. MVP pointed out that they actually provided the assist for the win, which The Outrunners weren’t aware of, but said he’s a man of his word. The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Outrunners will take place at the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. on 3/9.

– In another update, later in the show on the 3/1 episode of AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe were revealed to be the partners for “Big BOOM!” A.J. against Johnny TV and his two yet-to-be-announced partners.

Yes…#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and max pic.twitter.com/agCIRALhFn — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 2, 2025

– ROH star Billie Starkz once again appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Starkz approached Mercedes Mone, giving her back the TBS Championship she left behind following their interaction, along with Momo Watanbe, on last week’s show. Starkz informed Mone per Watanbe that she was giving this back for now, but would be taking it again for good when she beats her at AEW Revolution. She then threw coffee at Mone to get her back for doing the same to her last week.

They do say Tea is good for your skin#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/H24QJT5AsF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 2, 2025

– Wheeler Yuta defeated Willie Mack on the 3/1 Collision. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley came to the ring afterwards and told him he has a mission for him that is very important. He tells him Cope is not to walk out of next week’s AEW Dynamite under his own power. Later in the show, Cope vs. Yuta was announced for the March 5 episode of AEW Dynamite.

THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite

Sacramento, CA

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax "Rated R Superstar" Cope vs Wheeler Yuta@RatedRCope looks to finish his hunt of the Death Riders when he faces @WheelerYuta, but can Yuta "Finish the Job" THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/FXYl4kujdo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025

– Harley Cameron appeared on the 3/1 episode of Collision to do special guest commentary during the show. While at the desk with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, the puppet master in AEW announced her finishing move will be called “finishing move.”