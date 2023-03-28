The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Supercard of Honor.

ROH has announced that World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) will defend their titles against AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik at the pay-per-view.

The Embassy have held the titles since defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys at ROH Final Battle on December 10. Fox, Christian and Metalik recently defeated Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Slim J on ROH TV to earn the title shot.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air this Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Athena (c)

Challenger may be Yuka Sakazaki.

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

