The WWE NXT North American Title match is now official for Vengeance Day.

Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special saw Dijak defeat Tony D’Angelo with a title shot up for grabs. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee had been on commentary for the bout, and the post-match angle saw Lee stand on the announce table with the title in the air while Dijak looked on from the ring.

WWE later confirmed Dijak vs. Lee for Vengeance Day during a post-show interview with Kelly Kincaid talking to Dijak backstage. As seen below, Dijak said it was pretty clear what his goal was when he returned to NXT, and Lee was dropped then, so he will be dropped again at Vengeance Day. Dijak said when he talks about justice, this is exactly what he means and Lee is going to experience Hard Justice firsthand.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from last night’s NXT:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

