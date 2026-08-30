A TBS Championship match has officially been added to AEW All In weekend at Wembley Stadium.

During Saturday night’s go-home edition of AEW Collision, TBS Champion Maya World addressed Persephone following the CMLL Women’s Champion’s actions on Wednesday’s Dynamite. World challenged Persephone to a title match on the All In pre-show, setting up another showdown between the two.

The challenge comes after Persephone scored a pinfall victory over World on Dynamite. World teamed with the Brawling Birds against Persephone and Divine Dominion in six-woman tag team action, with Persephone using the TBS Championship against World before covering her for the victory.

Persephone continued to send a message after the bell by posing with World’s championship.

The two are already familiar with each other in singles competition, as World defeated Persephone to retain the TBS Championship on July 29. World has since successfully defended the title in a four-way match that also included Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.

World will now put the TBS Championship on the line against Persephone during Sunday’s AEW All In pre-show at Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.