Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Cleveland Ohio featured TBS champion Jade Cargill challenging new women’s division superstar Athena to a matchup at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view, with Cargill’s TBS title, and undefeated streak, on the line.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenges Athena to a match at #AEWAllOut, but an enraged Athena seemingly cannot wait until the PPV to get her hands on the Champ! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/VA4aVwERmV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.

Casino Ladder Match

TBA vs. TBA

Winner to receive a future title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns