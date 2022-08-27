Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Cleveland Ohio featured TBS champion Jade Cargill challenging new women’s division superstar Athena to a matchup at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view, with Cargill’s TBS title, and undefeated streak, on the line.
TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenges Athena to a match at #AEWAllOut, but an enraged Athena seemingly cannot wait until the PPV to get her hands on the Champ! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/VA4aVwERmV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022
Backstage news on possible AEW ALL OUT matches can be found here.
Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title
Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions
United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order
Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.
Casino Ladder Match
TBA vs. TBA
Winner to receive a future title shot.
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns