Another challenger has emerged in WWE NXT’s women’s division.

On the June 9 episode of NXT on The CW, Kendal Grey defeated Kelani Jordan in a No. 1 Contender’s Match to secure another opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship.

The bout was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with both women trading submission holds and near falls during a fast-paced closing stretch.

Jordan appeared to be closing in on victory on multiple occasions, but Grey continued to find answers whenever momentum swung against her.

In the end, Grey capitalized on an opening and planted Jordan with her Shades of Grey finisher, scoring the decisive victory and earning a future championship match.

The win keeps Grey’s pursuit of NXT gold alive following her title challenge at NXT Stand & Deliver.

While Lola Vice left that event with the championship after defeating Jacy Jayne, Grey was never pinned in the match and has remained determined to work her way back into contention in the weeks since.

Mission accomplished.

With the victory, Grey now finds herself back in the title picture and one step closer to another shot at capturing the NXT Women’s Championship.

The June 9 episode of NXT also featured another No. 1 Contender’s Match, as NARAKU defeated Mason Rook to earn a championship opportunity against NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo at NXT Great American Bash later this month.

The third title tilt advertised for the 6/28 NXT Great American Bash show is Myles Borne defending against either Jackson Drake or Tavion Heights in a NXT North American Championship contest.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.