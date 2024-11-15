– The lineup for the upcoming TNA Turning Point 2024 special event as part of WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 29 continued to take shape this week. As noted, TNA iMPACT on November 14 saw the official announcement regarding the six participants that will be competing in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match at TNA Turning Point 2024. It was also announced during the 11/14 show that Jordynne Grace will be using her immediate rematch clause for another shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship. “The Juggernaut” will face the winner of Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards on TNA iMPACT on November 21 for the title at TNA Turning Point 2024 on 11/29. Outside of the Turkey Bowl and Knockouts title match, the only other match confirmed for TNA Turning Point 2024 is Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship.

– The System are wearing rings these days. As seen during the November 14 episode of TNA iMPACT, The System took part in a ring presentation ceremony. It was noted on the broadcast after a brief video highlight package that the complete segment would be released exclusively via the official TNA Wrestling social media channels. Following the 11/14 TNA on AXS TV program, the full ten-minute segment was released on the company’s official YouTube and X channels. Check out The System’s Ring Ceremony via the YouTube player embedded below.

