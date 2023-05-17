The WWE NXT Heritage Cup will be on the line at Battleground.

WWE has announced that Noam Dar will defend the Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee at NXT Battleground later this month. The match was booked due to a segment on this week’s NXT, which you can see below.

The NXT Heritage Cup will be defended under British Rounds Rules. The matches will consist of six 3-minute rounds, with 20-second breaks between each round. The matches will be 2 of 3 Falls, and can be won by pinfall, submission or count out. The round will end once a fall is counted, and a winner will be declared once a Superstar has won 2 falls. The match will instantly end without the need for 2 falls if there’s a DQ or TKO. If the competitors go all six rounds, then the Superstar with the most falls will win.

Dar became a two-time Heritage Cup Champion, and kicked off just the fifth reign in Cup history, when he defeated current NXT Tag Team Champion Mark Coffey on the August 25, 2022 NXT UK episode. Dar’s reign is currently at 265 recognized days.

WWE has officilly re-branded the title to the NXT Heritage Cup, dropping “NXT UK” from the official championship history page. Despite Dar’s 265 days as champion, Battleground will mark his first title defense in this reign as the title had a period of inactivity from August 25, 2022 to April 4 when Dar brought it back on the main NXT show.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals

Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar (c)

Match held under British Rounds Rules.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.