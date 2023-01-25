A fifth title match has been confirmed for WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

This week’s NXT saw Kiana James and Fallon Henley put their differences aside to team up for a win over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Brooks Jensen then went to officials and secured them a title shot for Vengeance Day against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who retained over Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca last night.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Dyad or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade or Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day (c)

Fourth spot will be determined via The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat on 1/31.

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.