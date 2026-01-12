WWE’s multiple high-profile cards at the end of the month of January are starting to fill up.

As noted on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night, it was announced that four qualifying matches will take place on next week’s show, with the winners advancing to a four-way showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month, with the winner of that match earning a shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Now, you can add another title tilt to the highly-anticipated card.

During this week’s special live daytime episode of WWE Raw in Dusseldorf, Germany, the show kicked off with the brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky issuing a challenge to any other team.

This led to multiple teams coming out to stake their claims, which ultimately resulted in a three-way title eliminator taking place later in the show.

The match saw The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane battle The Judgment Day team of Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, as well as the makeshift tandem of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

When all was said-and-done, it was Morgan and Perez who managed to get their hands raised in victory.

With the win, Morgan and Perez will now move on to challenge Ripley and Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place on January 24, 2026, live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/24 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.

