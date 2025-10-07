Another TNA Hall Of Fame announcement has surfaced.

On Monday, the legend who will be in attendance in Lowell, Massachusetts this weekend to induct two more inductees scheduled for the TNA Hall Of Fame 2025 class was revealed.

While talking to GabbyAF, pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer revealed he will be the man to induct The Beautiful People duo of Velvet Sky and Angelina Love into the TNA Hall Of Fame.

“While talking TNA Bound For Glory, Tommy Dreamer shares news,” the announcement began.

The announcement continued, “Honored to announce I’ll be hosting the TNA Hall of Fame. Lisa Marie Varon is inducting Mickie James and Tommy will be inducting Velvet Sky and Angelina Love.”

For those who missed it, it was announced earlier today that Lisa Marie Varon will be on-hand to induct Mickie James into the TNA Hall Of Fame. Last Monday, the following announcement was released to confirm women’s wrestling legend Mickie James as the first TNA Hall of Fame inductee for TNA Bound For Glory Weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 12.