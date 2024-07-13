“Speedball” Mike Bailey is coming to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show later this month.

On Friday evening, the UFC legend announced the TNA Wrestling star for his upcoming show scheduled for July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.

Bailey will go one-on-one against AKIRA at the show, which features talents from AEW, WWE, TNA and NWA working the same event on 7/28.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods to compete

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. TBA