Another TNA Wrestling departure has been confirmed.

Sam Leterna took to social media on Thursday to comment on wrapping up her run with the promotion.

“As I wrap up this chapter with TNA, I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the incredible experiences and the wonderful team I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” she wrote via X. “The growth and lessons I’ve learned there have been truly remarkable.”

She added, “I’m thrilled about the new projects on the horizon, and I can’t wait to reveal what’s next. Your support has meant the world to me. Stay tuned.”