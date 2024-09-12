The announcements continue to roll-in regarding the big two-night event in October for Scott D’Amore’s re-launched Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

“Jake Something is set to make his mark at MLP: Forged In Excellence on October 19 [and] 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario,” a new announcement from MLP read on Thursday.

The inclusion of the TNA Wrestling star joins the two-night card on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, which will also feature previously announced matches such as “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20.

Also scheduled for the shows are “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.