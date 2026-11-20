Another TNA Wrestling talent could be approaching free agency.

Brandon BDE’s contract with TNA Wrestling is reportedly scheduled to expire at the end of 2026.

As of this writing, there is no word regarding whether the two sides have entered negotiations for a potential contract extension or if TNA has any creative plans in place for BDE beyond the end of the year.

BDE made his TNA debut in October 2025, competing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Since then, he has worked more than two dozen matches for the promotion.

Among his notable appearances was a victory over Mr. Elegance that earned him a spot in the X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory.

(H/T: Fightful Select)