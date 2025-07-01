Another Lucha Libre AAA star appears to be WWE-bound, as La Hiedra is reportedly under contract with the company. According to a report from Fightful Select, the veteran AAA talent has told multiple people that she now needs to get her upcoming bookings approved by WWE officials.

While neither WWE nor AAA has publicly confirmed the signing, those close to La Hiedra believe she has officially joined the WWE roster.

This latest development supports earlier reports from May suggesting that La Hiedra was among several AAA stars who signed with WWE following news of the companies’ partnership. Her scheduled appearance at AAA’s Verano de Escándalo on July 11 — where she’ll team in a mixed tag match against WWE NXT’s Lola Vice and TNA’s Santino Marella — further implies WWE’s involvement, as such a booking would likely require their authorization.

Chad Gable has undergone surgery and shared an update with fans on social media.

In a video posted after the procedure, Gable said, “I made it,” while noting that Rambo was playing on TV in the background.

He captioned the post with a message of optimism: “I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!”

