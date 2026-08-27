There is concern that Kyle O’Reilly may have suffered an injury during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland.

O’Reilly faced Nigel McGuinness in the semifinals of the Continental Challenge Cup, with McGuinness picking up the victory to advance to Sunday’s tournament final against Jon Moxley.

Following the show, O’Reilly posted a photo to his Instagram Stories showing significant swelling and bruising around his eye.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed O’Reilly’s condition on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, with Meltzer noting there was concern that O’Reilly may have suffered a broken orbital bone.

“There was definitely fear of a broken orbital bone,” Meltzer stated. “He had a big black eye though. I actually saw it during the match, and then afterwards I was told about that he’s got a big black eye and it was scary.”

It remains unclear exactly when O’Reilly suffered the injury during the match. There has also been no confirmation at this point that he actually sustained an orbital fracture.

O’Reilly had advanced to the semifinals by defeating Roderick Strong in the opening round of the Continental Challenge Cup before submitting Orange Cassidy in the quarterfinals on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

McGuinness will now face reigning Continental Champion Jon Moxley in the tournament final at AEW All In: London this Sunday, August 30 at Wembley Stadium. Both the Continental Championship and the inaugural Continental Challenge Cup will be on the line.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.