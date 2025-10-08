The injury bug continues to strike in All Elite Wrestling.

In addition to Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and other top AEW stars currently sitting on the sidelines recovering from various injuries and surgeries, another prominent fixture on weekly AEW programming is gearing up for a hiatus of his own.

On Wednesday morning, “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz announced that he will soon be taking an extended absence from AEW programming, where he serves as the color-commentator for the weekly AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max shows, as well as AEW pay-per-view events.

The reason?

Surgery.

The hardcore pro wrestling legend turned former WWE SmackDown commentator and longtime AEW broadcast team member took to X to share a brief statement informing his fans that he will soon undergo total shoulder replacement surgery.

“I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time,” he wrote via his official X account on Wednesday morning. “Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time.”

He concluded the message by writing, “See you soon.”

Back in May of 2024, Taz was informed by doctors that he was in need of a total knee and total shoulder replacement surgery. Originally, Taz intended to attempt “regenerative procedures” as opposed to actual full-on invasion surgeries.

In October of 2024, he ended up going under the knife to have a total knee replacement operation on one of his knees. This led to him missing a couple of months-worth of AEW Dynamite episodes.

In addition to missing the shows from October to December while recovering, he also missed the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London show in England in August of 2025, as well as a follow-up episode of AEW Dynamite from London, as the lengthy time on an airplane would have been hard on his new knee.

According to the former ECW World Champion and longtime WWE performer, the injuries he is dealing with at this stage in his life are not a direct result of the bumps and physicality he endured throughout his in-ring career in actual matches, but instead from training too hard in the gym all-the-while.

“This is NOT from bumps,” he insisted in a social media post shared last year. “It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be ‘big.'”

He added, “I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the AEW status of Taz continue to surface.