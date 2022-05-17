The RAW Women’s Title match is now official for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell event.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to become the new #1 contender. WWE then announced that Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Asuka at Hell In a Cell. This will be a standard title match, not held inside the Cell structure.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

