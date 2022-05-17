The RAW Women’s Title match is now official for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell event.
Tonight’s RAW main event saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to become the new #1 contender. WWE then announced that Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Asuka at Hell In a Cell. This will be a standard title match, not held inside the Cell structure.
The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:
Hell In a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Who earns the right to challenge @BiancaBelairWWE at WWE #HIAC?@BeckyLynchWWE battles @WWEAsuka NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/TPxFKV5hgS
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
B I G T I M E#WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/CWep6MAbw0
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
Lights out for Big Time Becks!#WWERaw @WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/Zf0d1tryGI
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
.@BeckyLynchWWE launches @WWEAsuka into @BiancaBelairWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VuUMRbEEoK
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
.@WWEAsuka is starting to take over! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bsusWeVr10
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
.@WWEAsuka punches her ticket to WWE #HIAC to battle @BiancaBelairWWE for the #WWERaw Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/9417VEAetb
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
🤢#WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/DahzeIvKFK
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022
