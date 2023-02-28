Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now set for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s RAW saw Balor challenge Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39 to finally settle their feud.

Balor vs. Edge at WrestleMania 39 is rumored to be a Hell In a Cell match, which was the original plan for their nixed Royal Rumble match, but no stipulation was mentioned on tonight’s RAW. It’s likely that we will hear of the stipulation when Edge responds to the challenge. It’s also rumored that the WrestleMania 39 bout will feature their alter-egos – Brood Edge and The Demon.

WrestleMania 39 will mark the second singles bout between The Rated R Superstar and The Prince after Balor won their “I Quit” match at WWE Extreme Rules in October 2022. There have also been three tag team bouts between the two – Edge teamed with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest for a win over Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan at Hell In a Cell in June 2022; Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at The Castle in September 2022; Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix defeated Balor and Ripley at Elimination Chamber earlier this month.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches, and the related clip from tonight’s RAW:

Host: The Miz

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

