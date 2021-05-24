Last night top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada revealed in an interview that he had recently tested positive COVID-19 after coming down with a fever and a slew of other symptoms. The Rainmaker is feeling better, but the news came at a time of reported “unrest” from the roster due to the promotion’s poor communication and lack of safety surrounding the virus.

Now fellow star Taichi has come forward and said that he too recently contracted the virus after doing an interview with Tokyo Sports. The former two-time IWGP NEVER Openweight champion is said to be doing better, but is not listed on NJPW’s upcoming Road To Wrestling Grand Slam tours.

Stay tuned.