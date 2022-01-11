AJ Styles is now official for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the video below, Styles took to Twitter today and announced his Men’s Royal Rumble spot. Styles said he’s done everything in WWE except win The Rumble, so that’s why he’s declaring his spot.

Styles is currently feuding with former partner Omos on RAW, but lost a singles match to the big man last week. He is also feuding with Grayson Waller in WWE NXT. Styles made his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble Match, but has not won a Rumble yet.

There are now 21 open spots for the 2022 Men’s Rumble. Styles joins WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville as confirmed entrants.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card, along with AJ’s announcement video:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, 21 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

(Not confirmed as of this writing.)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Since debuting in 2016, I’ve done it all in @WWE… well, almost everything. I’m officially declaring myself for the 2022 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ecfzBi0xRy — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 10, 2022

