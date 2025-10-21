Another champion in WWE has suffered an injury.

Joining Seth Rollins, who is now a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion due to his injury situation, is double-champion Sol Ruca.

The reigning WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion reportedly suffered an injury last week during a match on WWE SmackDown.

WWE.com released the following update in their official website preview for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network:

Additionally, Sol Ruca released a video via social media addressing the injury situation and her announcement about it advertised for tonight’s show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava also released a video reel on Instagram addressing the situation and how it will be covered on tonight’s show, which premieres live at 8/7c on The CW Network.

The last time Sol Ruca was in the ring was when she teamed with Zaria to challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on the Friday, October 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is when the injury occured.

The updated official WWE website preview also included the following information about tonight’s show:

WWE NXT preview, Oct. 21, 2025: Ricky Saints and Trick Williams sign their Halloween Havoc NXT Championship Match contract Don’t miss an incredible episode of WWE NXT live TONIGHT at 8e/7p on the CW Network. Ricky Saints and Trick Williams sign their Halloween Havoc NXT Championship Match Contract NXT Champion Ricky Saints and Trick Williams sign the contract for their title fight at Halloween Havoc live TONIGHT at 8e/7p on the CW Network. Leon Slater defends the TNA X-Division Championship against Stacks The TNA X-Division Championship will be on the line when Stacks challenges Leon Slater for the storied title. The TNA X-Division Title is one of the most decorated championships in the world and has been held by WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and X-Pac as well as current World Tag Team Champion AJ Styles. Can Stacks dethrone the youngest X-Division Champion in history, or will Slater continue his impressive run? Don’t miss this epic championship matchup on WWE NXT live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger battle Bronco Nima & Lucien Price Former NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be in action when they take on OTM. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price returned to NXT in epic fashion when they destroyed Hank & Tank as well as The Culling and Chase U during their Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Can Hank & Tank quell the threat, or will OTM continue their rampage? Don’t miss WWE NXT live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network. Axiom returns to NXT to face Sean Legacy in a Speed Match SmackDown’s Axiom returns to NXT for a chance at the WWE Speed Championship. Axiom battles Evolve’s Sean Legacy in a Speed Match with the winner advancing in the tournament in hopes of challenging El Grande Americano for the title at NXT Halloween Havoc. Don’t miss Axiom’s return to WWE NXT live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network. Jasper Troy takes on TNA’s Zachary Wentz in a Speed Match Jasper Troy takes on TNA’s Zachary Wentz in a Speed Match in hopes of earning a Speed Championship Match at Halloween Havoc. The victor will face the winner of Axiom vs. Sean Legacy, with the winner of that bout challenging El Grande Americano for the Speed Title at NXT Halloween Havoc. Don’t miss this incredible Speed Match and more live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.