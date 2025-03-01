Pwinsider Elite is reporting that Jade Cargill, who has been off TV due to an injury, was seen in Buffalo, NY earlier today.

Although she is not in Toronto for tonight’s episode of SmackDown and tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view events, the proximity between the two cities suggests she may return soon. Since she’s no longer at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, it’s likely that she’ll make her return shortly, possibly as early as this weekend and definitely in time for WrestleMania 41.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no official discussions within WWE about a main roster return for Matt and Jeff Hardy.

A WWE source provided an update on February 26, stating that while the idea of using the Hardys may be pitched in the future, it has not been discussed yet. There is no current plan for the Hardy Boyz to return to WWE programming at this time.

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee will be playing the role of ‘Arielle’ in upcoming film SACRAMENTO. You can check out the official poster below:

AJ Lee is playing ‘Arielle’ in upcoming film ‘SACRAMENTO’ 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/1oHREUnf6u — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 28, 2025

Several fans recently gave Alexa Bliss some friendship bracelets themed after The Fiend, which you can see below: