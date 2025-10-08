It appears that The New Day will be staying together in WWE for the long haul.

As previously noted, Xavier Woods recently inked a new multi-year contract with WWE, a deal that the Superstar later confirmed publicly. Now, there’s an update on his longtime tag team partner and fellow New Day member, Kofi Kingston.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Kingston has also re-signed with WWE. Sources within the company indicated that the former WWE Champion agreed to a new five-year deal earlier this year. If that timeline is accurate, the 44-year-old veteran would remain under contract through 2030, keeping him with the company until the age of 49.

Internally, Kingston is said to remain one of the most respected and well-liked performers in the WWE locker room, viewed as a consummate professional and a steady presence behind the scenes. His leadership, positive attitude, and dedication to helping younger talent have reportedly made him a valuable asset both on and off camera.

Kingston’s most recent run with championship gold came earlier this year when The New Day captured the WWE World Tag Team Titles from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. The popular duo held the belts for approximately ten weeks before losing them to The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh on an episode of WWE RAW.

A cornerstone of the company for more than 15 years, Kingston first signed with WWE in 2008 as part of the ECW brand before moving to RAW and SmackDown. Over the course of his decorated career, he has built a resume that includes reigns as WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and a record number of Tag Team Title victories alongside partners such as Xavier Woods, Big E, and others.

In July 2021, WWE officially named The New Day the greatest tag team in company history — a recognition that underscored Kingston’s longevity, consistency, and enduring connection with fans around the world. With this new contract, it’s clear WWE sees continued value in Kingston’s presence as both an in-ring performer and a veteran leader within the locker room.