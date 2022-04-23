WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandise purposes. The name and nickname belongs to rising NXT star Damaris Griffin, who made his debut on last night’s NXT Level Up program.

The filing was made by WWE this past Tuesday (April 19th). A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.

“Mark For: DAMARIS GRIFFIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”