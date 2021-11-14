WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Bodhi Hayward” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. It is not currently known what this moniker is in reference to, but we hope to keep you updated as more information surfaces.

The filing was made on November 10th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

