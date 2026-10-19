Another security warning has been issued for Americans traveling to the Middle East ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

With WWE scheduled to hold its Crown Jewel premium live event on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Department of State has issued a warning urging Americans in the region to exercise heightened caution due to ongoing security concerns.

In a statement published through its official TravelGov account on X, the State Department warned of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions stemming from hostilities involving Iranian-backed Houthi forces.

The advisory specifically referenced attacks against Saudi Arabia, including incidents targeting civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that have resulted in casualties and significant travel disruptions.

Officials also cautioned that the situation could escalate rapidly beyond the areas currently affected.

Americans traveling to or from the Middle East were encouraged to closely monitor airline and airport operations while developing contingency plans in advance.

The warning also noted that Iran and groups aligned with the country could potentially target American interests overseas, including U.S. businesses, institutions and locations associated with the United States.

The latest advisory comes as WWE prepares to return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, with the November 7 event scheduled to feature a championship showdown between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Although the warning does not specifically mention WWE or Crown Jewel, its timing raises additional questions about potential travel complications for talent, staff and others making the trip to Riyadh.

There has been no announcement from WWE indicating that the event’s status or scheduled travel arrangements have changed.

The warning follows earlier security alerts and the October 10 attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, which forced a temporary suspension of flights. Airport operations resumed on October 18, although international air travel remains disrupted.