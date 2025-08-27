Vince McMahon’s legal team is looking to put his latest court case in the rearview mirror.

Mark Sherman, attorney for the former longtime WWE Chairman, issued a statement to TMZ.com noting that he has filed a motion seeking dismissal of the charges against McMahon.

“If granted, this would ensure a complete dismissal of the case but still allows Vince to convey contrition and concern for the other drivers, which is his top priority,” Sherman said.

McMahon appeared in court on Tuesday, August 26, in Stamford, Connecticut for an arraignment stemming from his serious car accident back on July 24 in Westport, CT. He was cited for reckless driving and following too closely after the collision.

The other driver in the accident, Barbara Doran, posted a detailed statement on Facebook earlier this summer offering her perspective on the incident.

Vince McMahon, 80, is due back in court on October 16 for a Disposition Hearing.