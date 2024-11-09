The updates continue to surface regarding next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Following the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, several Superstars appeared on the SmackDown Lowdown post-show.

During the blue brand post-show for this week, Byron Saxton spoke with Naomi, when WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair entered the picture.

Cargill and Belair thanked Naomi for the assist in their women’s tag-team bout on the 11/8 show, and then mentioned wanting her in their corner having their back when they defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

They announced they would be flying Naomi into the show, and thus, Naomi plans for next Monday were set.

As noted, Naomi is also scheduled for next week’s WWE SmackDown on November 15, where she challenges Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship.