On his CarCast podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed that he has been undergoing intense training in preparation for his final professional wrestling match. His routine includes 45 minutes of stretching followed by a 45-minute “Jack LaLanne workout.”

As part of his pre-match preparations, Goldberg shared that he will be traveling to South America for stem cell therapy to address lingering shoulder issues that have plagued him for years. He noted that just six months ago, he was severely limited in physical activity, describing the process as “crawling before he could walk.”

Recent rumors suggested that Goldberg would appear on WWE Raw in Atlanta this past Monday, but there were never any plans for him to do so.

Last year, a potential matchup between Goldberg and GUNTHER was teased.