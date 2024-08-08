Another update on Bobby Lashley.

The former multi-time world champion’s contract with WWE is set to expire soon, and as previously reported, the belief is that he is departing the company. Fightful Select now reports that Lashley has massive interest in the ‘fight world,’ as well as opportunities for him in Japan. It is noted that AEW remains interested in the Almighty One, but that no offer has been made as of this writing. Howeer, the belief is that he will at least make an appearance for AEW in the future.

WWE sources told Fightful on SummerSlam weekend that the belief was that he was definitely leaving as no creative plans had been made for him. His former manager, MVP, is already a free agent.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Lashley’s status in wrestling. Stay tuned.