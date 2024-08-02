A few days after the news surfaced that Daniel Garcia hadn’t yet renewed his contract with AEW, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the situation during Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

While recapping Dynamite, Alvarez mentioned that although nothing is official, the belief within AEW is that Garcia will “most likely” re-sign. Meltzer echoed this sentiment, saying he had heard similar information but noted that it wasn’t a done deal.

The exact expiration date of Garcia’s current contract, who is 25 years old, has not been disclosed.

Earlier this week, Ibou from Wrestlepurists reported that the injury angle involving Garcia and MJF on the July 3rd episode of Dynamite was done to protect AEW in case Garcia leaves or to set up a significant storyline for his return if he re-signs. Ibou also mentioned that Garcia had interest from other companies, but AEW was confident he would stay.

Garcia hasn’t posted on social media since that angle.

After debuting in September 2020, Garcia’s full-time AEW contract was announced in October 2021, though the start date wasn’t specified. He hasn’t won any AEW titles yet but did hold the Ring of Honor Pure Championship for a little over three months.