Another update on the fan lawsuit against WWE.

On July 3rd, WWE asked the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut to move a lawsuit filed by Richard Bryant from Florida to arbitration and pause the case until arbitration is done. Bryant claims he got hurt at a Friday Night Smackdown event in Orlando, Florida, in July 2022.

WWE argues that Bryant is bound by Ticketmaster.com’s terms, which require disputes from ticket purchases to go to arbitration. WWE stated in their motion that they have not given up their right to arbitration, so Bryant must follow this process.

In a previous case, WWE successfully argued for arbitration over hearing damage claims.

Bryant’s lawsuit states that WWE’s “negligence and carelessness” caused his injuries. He claims WWE failed to warn about pyrotechnics dangers, didn’t test them properly, didn’t operate them safely, and didn’t hire or train competent staff. He also says they lacked policies for safe pyrotechnics use and didn’t warn him of possible effects.

Bryant alleges he suffered a traumatic rupture of his right eardrum, bilateral tinnitus, right ear hearing loss, and psychological harm. He expects to have ongoing medical expenses.

Oddly, Bryant’s lawsuit also mentions he had to use crutches and a boot for his left foot, limiting his physical activities and potentially requiring surgery. This might be an error in the filing, suggesting a mix-up with another case.

Bryant is seeking $15,000 in damages. The trial is set for August 18, 2025, if not resolved earlier.

WWE had a similar case with Marvin Jackson, who claimed hearing loss from pyrotechnics at Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a decision that Jackson’s claims had to go to arbitration. Jackson had sought over $1,000,000 in damages, but his case was sent to arbitration with no further updates.